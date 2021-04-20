The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team held their annual Awards Night at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School on Monday night.
Senior forward Caytee Williams led the way with four awards. She was named Most Valuable Player, and was also named All-ESD Conference. Williams took home two statistical awards for most assists and most rebounds on the team. Senior forward Kenzie Gronlund was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside fellow senior Jessica Lutmer. Gronlund also earned the Governor Award for being the best representative of the Govs girls basketball program, as well as Academic All-State honors. Junior forward Addison Cumbow was named the Most Improved, while sophomore guard Remington Price was named the Best Offensive Player of the Year.
The Govs went 8-13 this year in their first season under head coach Kirk Beebout. Their marquee victory came on January 9 when they defeated Class AA State Tournament qualifier Rapid City Central 46-45 at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
