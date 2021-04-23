The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team competed in the Raider Invitational in Rapid City on Thursday. The invite was the first meet of the season for the Govs.
As a team, the Govs placed first with a team score of 377. The Spearfish Spartans came in second place with a team score of 392.
Ellie Jo Simpson led the Govs with a first place score of 88. Haley Nadeau came in second place with a score of 91, while Madilyn Brakke came in fifth place with a score of 97. Hadley Hart and Andrea Mosteller each fired a score of 101. Tessa Swiden earned a score of 108, while Morgan Lisburg had a score of 109. Hattie Baldwin rounded out the Govs with a score of 121.
The Govs girls golf team will have a busy week ahead of them. The junior varsity girls will compete at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Monday, while the varsity girls will compete at Hillsview on Tuesday. The Govs girls will head to Aberdeen for the Aberdeen Invitational on Thursday. Tee time for all tournaments will be 10 a.m. CT.
