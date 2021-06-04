The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team played in the ESD Conference Girls Golf Championship at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell on Wednesday. A total of nine teams and 51 golfers competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Govs placed sixth out of nine teams after earning a score of 365. The Mitchell Kernels took home the ESD title after earning a score of 337, while Harrisburg came in second place with a score of 349.
Junior Haley Nadeau led the Govs by tying for fifth place with a score of 83. Sophomore Madilyn Brakke fired a score of 91, while seventh grader Hadley Hart shot a score of 95. Junior Ellie Jo Simpson shot a score of 96, while sophomore Hattie Baldwin earned a score of 106. Freshman Andrea Mosteller rounded out the Govs by firing a score of 108. Harrisburg junior Reese Jansa took home the ESD Championship after earning a score of 71, while Mitchell senior Masy Mock came in second place with a score of 75.
The Govs will next see action at the Class AA State Girls Golf Tournament at Bakker Cross Golf Course in Sioux Falls on Monday and Tuesday. Tee time is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT on both days.
