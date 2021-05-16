The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team played in the Mitchell Invitational at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell on Friday. A total of 16 teams competed in the tournament.
The Govs placed eighth out of 16 teams by finishing with a score of 370. The O’Gorman Knights placed first with a score of 217, while the Mitchell Kernels placed second with a score of 328.
Individually, the Govs were led by junior Haley Nadeau, who shot a score of 91. Sophomore Madilyn Brakke earned a score of 92, while seventh grader Hadley Hart had a score of 93. Junior Ellie Jo Simpson shot a score of 94. While not included in the team scoring, freshman Andrea Mosteller earned a score of 102, while sophomore Hattie Baldwin had a score of 111.
The Govs are next scheduled to compete in the Brookings Invitational at the Brookings Country Club on Thursday. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
