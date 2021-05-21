The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team saw action at the Brookings Invitational at the Brookings Country Club in Brookings on Thursday. A total of ten teams competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Govs placed fifth out of ten teams after finishing with a score of 354. The Mitchell Kernels took home the Brookings Invitational title after earning a score of 329. The Harrisburg Tigers finished runner-up with a score of 341.
Junior Haley Nadeau led the Govs with a score of 84. Junior Ellie Jo Simpson earned a score of 87, while seventh grader Haley Hart fired a score of 90. Sophomore Madilyn Brakke and Hattie Baldwin finished with scores of 93 and 96, respectively. Harrisburg junior Reese Jansa took first place with a score of 70, while Mitchell freshman Allison Meyerink placed second with a score of 75.
The Govs will have a very busy week of action this coming week. They will compete in the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown on Monday, the ESD Invitational in the Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell on Thursday, and the Brandon Valley Invitational in the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon on Friday. Tee time for all three tournaments is 10 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.