The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team competed in the Yankton Invitational at Hillcrest Golf Club in Yankton on Friday. 14 teams and 87 athletes in total competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Govs tied for fifth place with the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles with scores of 379. The Govs won the tiebreaker with the Golden Eagles. The O’Gorman Knights won the Yankton Invitational with a score of 335, while the Mitchell Kernels finished runner-up with a score of 343.
Seventh grader Hadley Hart led the Govs by tying for tenth place with a score of 87. Junior Ellie Jo Simpson finished with a score of 89, while sophomore Madilyn Brakke got a score of 100. Sophomore Hattie Baldwin fired a score of 103, while junior Haley Nadeau got a score of 104. Freshman Andrea Mosteller rounded out the Govs with a score of 111. O’Gorman senior Shannon McCormick placed first with a score of 75, while Harrisburg junior Reese Jansa came in second with a score of 79.
The Govs will next see action at the Mitchell Invitational at Lake View Golf Course on Friday. Tee time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.
