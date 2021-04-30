AF6I0345.jpg

Pierre's Madilyn Brakke is all smiles during the Pierre Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Tuesday. Brakke fired a score of 99 at the Hub City Invitational on Thursday.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golfers took to the road on Thursday for the Hub City Invitational at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen. A total of six teams and 36 athletes competed in the one-day tournament.

As a team, the Govs placed fourth after shooting 78 over-par. The Mitchell Kernels won the Hub City Invitational after shooting 39 over-par, while the O’Gorman Knights placed second with a 45 over-par effort.

Individually, the Govs were led by Ellie Jo Simpson, who placed ninth with a score of 85. Haley Nadeau shot a score of 88, while Hadley Hart fired a score of 94. Madilyn Brakke had a score of 99, while Andrea Mosteller shot a score of 101. Hattie Baldwin rounded out the Govs with a score of 113. O’Gorman senior Shannon McCormick won the Hub City Invitational after getting a score of 72.

The Govs will play in two tournaments in the coming week. They will compete in the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course on Thursday, and the Yankton Invitational at Hillcrest Golf Course on Friday. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on each day.

