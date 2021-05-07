The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team competed in the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course on Thursday. A total of seven teams competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Govs placed sixth with a score of 385. The O’Gorman Knights placed first with a score of 320, while the Mitchell Kernels came in second with a score of 325.
Junior Ellie Jo Simpson led the Govs by earning a score of 93. Seventh grader Hadley Hart shot a score of 95, while sophomore Madilyn Brakke had a score of 97. Junior Haley Nadeau fired a score of 100, while freshman Andrea Mosteller earned a score of 102. Sophomore Hattie Baldwin rounded out the Govs by earning a score of 112.
The Govs competed in the Yankton Invitational at Hillcrest Golf Club on Friday. That tournament had not concluded at press time. The Govs are next scheduled to compete in the Mitchell Invitational at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell next Friday.
