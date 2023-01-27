The T.F. Riggs High School drama students are performing their One Act plays on Friday and Saturday nights. The first performance is of "Chicken Bones for the Teenage Soup," which was directed by the students themselves.

"About three students are directing the first act, and incorporating a lot of young talent," Director Jenny Hodges, who oversees the school's One Act plays, said.

