The T.F. Riggs High School drama students are performing their One Act plays on Friday and Saturday nights. The first performance is of "Chicken Bones for the Teenage Soup," which was directed by the students themselves.
"About three students are directing the first act, and incorporating a lot of young talent," Director Jenny Hodges, who oversees the school's One Act plays, said.
Senior Tyler Want is one of those student directors. Want said it's the first play he's gotten to direct and so far, he's really really enjoyed it.
"It's a lot of fun. I got into theater last year and I'm friends with the other two people directing so I just asked if I could help out," Want said.
Senior Kate Mullet is also lending her experienced directing chops to the One Act play.
"I was a student director last year as well," Mullet said. "Student directing is definitely a lot different than helping out with the main plays that I usually do. It's a lot more rewarding because you really get to have that personal touch on the individual choices that are made, from costuming to acting choices. And it's really cool to see that unfold firsthand."
Mullet said the "Chicken Bones for the Teenage Soup" act is very unique and cute. Although it won't be the play performed at the state competition this year, it's something audiences will enjoy, Mullet said.
"A lot of these people have worked really hard on it. We have our state entry and a lot of the attention goes to that. And I think our student directed one is a lot more fun. You can see that students have a lot more fun with it."
Junior Ashlyn Pitlick is the third student director, and echoed Mullet and Want, saying it's rewarding to be able to provide her peers with meaningful direction.
"We go to all the rehearsals and watch them do what they do, and give them notes on how they can kind of enhance the scene. Tyler (Want) and I both act, so we've been in their position before and we tell them what we'd maybe do in certain spots and I think it helps," Pitlick said. "There's a cool aspect of helping as a peer, it's different. It's very rewarding to also help people younger than you and help them find their footing in the program like we have."
The set for "Pirates," which will be the One Act the students take to the state competition, is one that Senior Nathan DeGreef is proud of after dedicating many hours to its creation.
"We did a really good job on the set," DeGreef said. "We spent many nights making it. I was here until 9 p.m. most nights building the caps, boats and all of that."
Hodges said the students are ready for a live audience and state competition.
"People get too tickled to see people in the seats and hear the laughter," Hodges said. "We're just going to do our best but we're having a lot of fun with this one so far. Last night I told them, you're ready for an audience. You need to hear the laughter now."
Students will be performing the One Act plays Friday and Saturday with the shows starting at 7 p.m. at the T.F. Riggs High School Theater.
