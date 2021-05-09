The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors played the Sturgis Scoopers in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Sunday. The Govs were able to win both games.
The Govs found themselves down 4-2 entering the bottom of the fourth inning. They responded by scoring six runs, including two runs on a Bennett Dean single. The Scoopers added a run in the fifth and seventh innings, but they weren’t able to get enough to stop the Govs’ 8-6 victory.
Elliot Leif took the win for the Govs. He lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three and walking one.
Kelton Olson took the loss for the Scoopers. He allowed nine hits and eight runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Game two was scoreless going into the fourth inning. The Govs’ Jake Mayer and Collin Brueggeman scored on a Gary Nedved double to put the Govs on the board. The Govs added two more runs on singles by Collin Brueggeman and Jayden Wiebe in the bottom of the fifth inning. That was all the Govs would need. They came away with a 4-0 victory.
Brady Getz led the Govs to victory on the mound. He allowed two hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out five.
Dustin Allan took the loss for the Scoopers. He surrendered four runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out three.
The Govs players and coaches honored their mothers before the first game by handing out flowers. The Govs (16-4) have won six straight games. They will see action for the final time in the regular season this coming weekend. The Govs will host the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (11-10) at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday night. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. The Govs will end the 2021 regular season with a doubleheader against the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (19-4) at Hyde Stadium. Games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.
