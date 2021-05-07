The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors tennis team started their three straight days of action on Thursday when they hosted the first day of the Pierre Invitational at the Griffin Park Tennis Courts in Pierre. The Govs competed against the Rapid City Christian Comets, Lennox Orioles, St. Thomas More Cavaliers and Watertown Arrows.
The first dual of the day saw the Govs fall 5-4 to the Commets. Singles wins were earned by juniors Blake Judson, Luke Leingang and Spencer Kelly. Leingang and Kelly also gained a doubles victory.
The second dual of the day saw the Govs defeat the Orioles 6-3. Singles match victories for the Govs came from Leingang, Matthew Hanson, Jacob Mayer, Carter Schulz and Josh Ryckman. Leingang and Kelly once again came away with a doubles victory.
The final dual saw the Govs play a mixed grouping of St. Thomas More and Watertown athletes. The Govs came away with another 6-3 victory. The Govs swept every match they had against the Cavaliers, but they fell in all three matches against the Arrows. Singles victories for the Govs came from Hanson, Judson, Leingang and Kelly. The teams of Hanson/Judson and Leingang/Kelly also won their doubles matches.
The Govs continued their action in the Pierre Invitational on Friday against Madison and Aberdeen Roncalli. The Govs will conclude action for the weekend on Saturday. Action at Griffin Park on Saturday is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. CT.
