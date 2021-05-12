The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team competed in the ESD Invitational in Harrisburg on Tuesday.
As a team, the Govs placed seventh out of nine teams with 104.5 team points. The Brandon Valley Lynx won the ESD Invitational with a score of 275, while the Huron Tigers placed second with 201.5 team points.
Individually, the Govs were led by junior Luke Leingang, who won a pair of matches against Harrisburg’s Alex Rallis and Watertown’s Jacob Meester. Other Govs players who earned singles match victories include Matthew Hanson, Blake Judson and Carter Schulz. The doubles flight no. 1 team of Hanson and Judson, as well as the flight no. 2 team of Leingang and Spencer Kelly each won at least two matches.
The Govs are next scheduled to compete in the Class A State Boys Tennis Tournament at Kuehn Park and McKennan Park in Sioux Falls on Monday and Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. CT.
