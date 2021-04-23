Josh Ryckman

Pierre junior Josh Ryckman, seen here in action in Pierre earlier this season, won both of his matches in a triangular in Brookings on Feb 22.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team competed in a pair of duals against the Brookings Bobcats and Milbank Bulldogs in Brookings on Thursday. The Govs were able to win both duals.

The Govs defeated the Bobcats 8-1. Govs athletes that won singles matches included Matthew Hanson, Luke Leingang, Spencer Kelly, Carter Schultz and Josh Ryckman. All three Govs doubles teams won their matches.

The Govs defeated the Bulldogs 9-0. They won every single match against the Bulldogs. The most competitive match was between Govs junior Josh Ryckman and Bulldogs eighth grader Gregory Grabow. Ryckman defeated Grabow 7-5, 5-7 and 11-9.

The Govs tennis team is next scheduled to compete against the Huron Tigers and Spearfish Spartans at Griffin Park in Pierre on Tuesday. Matches are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

