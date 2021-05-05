The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team competed in the Mitchell Quadrangular in Mitchell on Monday. The teams they competed against included the Mitchell Kernels, Yankton Bucks and Vermillion Tanagers.
The first dual of the day saw the Govs fall 5-4 to the Bucks. Singles match wins came from juniors Blake Judson and Luke Leingang. The doubles teams of Judson and junior Matthew Hanson, as well as Leingang and junior Spencer Kelly also won.
The Govs followed that dual up with a 9-0 victory over the Tanagers. The Govs held the Tanagers pointless in three singles matches and one doubles match. The singles match shutout victories came from Judson, Leingang and Kelly. Hanson and Judson took home the doubles match shutout victory.
The final dual saw the Govs fall 6-3 to the Kernels. Victorious Govs include Hanson and Leingang in singles action, and Hanson and Judson in doubles action.
The Govs will have a busy rest of the week. They will host the Pierre Invitational in Pierre. Opposing teams scheduled to see action include Rapid City Christian, Lennox, St. Thomas More, Madison and Aberdeen Roncalli. Thursday matches start at 9 a.m. CT. Friday and Saturday matches start at 7:30 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.