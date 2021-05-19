The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team competed in the Class A State Boys Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls this week. It was a very successful tournament for the Govs, who competed in seven placing matches.
As a team, the Govs tied for fifth place with Lennox. Each team gained a score of 259.5 team points. Sioux Falls Christian took home the State Tennis title after earning a score of 455.5. Yankton came in second with 378.5 team points, while Huron took third with 367.5 team points.
Individually, the Govs were led by junior Luke Leingang, who placed first in the third singles flight after defeating Yankton’s Zac Briggs. Junior Matthew Hanson won the first singles flight consolation championship, while Spencer Kelly won the fourth singles flight consolation championship. Junior Blake Judson competed in the second singles consolation championship. He fell to Mitchell’s Tyler Loecker by a 10-8 score.
In doubles action, the second doubles flight team of Leingang and Spencer Kelly took home third place. The first doubles flight team of Hanson and Judson, as well as the third doubles flight team of Denton Beck and Jacob Mayer, each fell in their respective consolation championships to teams from Rapid City Christian.
Leingang’s championship win is the first State Championship for a Govs boys tennis player since Chris Williams’ first singles flight championship in 2005. Denton Beck is the lone senior on this year’s Govs tennis team.
