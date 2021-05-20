The Pierre Governors spring baseball team will host the Class A Region 3 Tournament at Hyde Stadium on Saturday.
The no. 3 Govs (19-5) will host the no. 14 seed Rapid City Central Cobblers (6-28) at noon. The Govs are 2-0 against the Cobblers this season. They outscored the Cobblers by a combined 44-12 on April 3 in Rapid City.
That game will be followed by the no. 6 seed Brandon Valley Lynx (18-15) playing the no. 11 seed Yankton Bucks (6-21) at approximately 2 p.m. CT. The Lynx are 2-0 this season against the Bucks. They outscored the Bucks by a combined 6-0 score in Yankton on April 15.
The Region 3 Championship is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The winner will advance to the Class A State Championship, which will be played at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls next Saturday. If the Govs make their way back to State, they will play at approximately 2 p.m. CT.
