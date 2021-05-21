Ryann Barry

Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman Ryann Barry, seen here in action at the Capitol City Qualifier, placed first in the girls high jump at the Mark Wendelgass Relays in Huron on May 20.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field team saw action on Thursday at the Mark Wendelgass Relays at Tiger Stadium in Huron. A total of six teams competed in the event.

As a team, the Govs girls placed third with a score of 124.50. The Govs boys placed fourth with a team score of 100.33. Aberdeen Central took home first place in both boys and girls. The Aberdeen Central girls earned a score of 241, while the Aberdeen Central boys earned a score of 233.33.

Three Govs athletes placed first in events. Senior Jessica Lutmer led the way with a first place finish in the girls 800 meter run. Freshman Brianna Sargent placed first in the girls 3200 meter run, while freshman Ryann Barry placed first in the girls high jump.

The Govs track team will next see action at the Class AA State Track and Field Meet at Woodle Field in Sturgis on May 28-29.

Tags

Load comments