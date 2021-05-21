The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field team saw action on Thursday at the Mark Wendelgass Relays at Tiger Stadium in Huron. A total of six teams competed in the event.
As a team, the Govs girls placed third with a score of 124.50. The Govs boys placed fourth with a team score of 100.33. Aberdeen Central took home first place in both boys and girls. The Aberdeen Central girls earned a score of 241, while the Aberdeen Central boys earned a score of 233.33.
Three Govs athletes placed first in events. Senior Jessica Lutmer led the way with a first place finish in the girls 800 meter run. Freshman Brianna Sargent placed first in the girls 3200 meter run, while freshman Ryann Barry placed first in the girls high jump.
The Govs track team will next see action at the Class AA State Track and Field Meet at Woodle Field in Sturgis on May 28-29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.