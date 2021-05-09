The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field team competed in the Al Sahli Invitational at Swisher Field in Aberdeen on Saturday. Only the Govs, Aberdeen Central, Watertown and Webster Area competed in the track meet.
Individually, the Govs were led by senior Jessica Lutmer, who placed first in the girls 800 meter run. Junior Addison Cumbow placed first in the girls 100 meter hurdles, while freshman Aleise Christopherson placed first in the girls long jump. Freshman Spencer Skjonsberg placed first in the boys high jump, while junior Canyon Jones placed first in the boys pole vault. The team of sophomore Autumn Iverson, senior Jessica Lutmer, freshman Jazzlyn Rombough and freshman Brianna Sargent placed first in the girls 4x800 meter relay. For full results, go to capjournal.com.
The Govs will next see action at the Capitol City Qualifier at Hollister Field on Tuesday. Other teams competing include Aberdeen Central, Huron, Stanley County, Sully Buttes and White River. Action is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
