The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors hosted their annual Pierre Invitational Tennis Tournament at Griffin Park in Pierre on Friday.
The Govs finished in first place out of eight teams with 313 team points. The Lennox Orioles came in second place with 290 team points, while the Rapid City Christian Comets placed third with 268 team points.
All six Govs singles athletes, as well as all three doubles teams placed in the upper half of their brackets. Junior Matthew Hanson placed third in singles flight no. 1, while Blake Judson placed second in singles flight no. 2. Luke Leingang and Spencer Kelly each won their respective championship matches. Carter Schulz placed second in singles flight no. 5, while Josh Ryckman placed fourth in singles flight no. 6.
In doubles action, Hanson and Judson placed third in doubles flight no. 1, while Leingang and Killey placed first in doubles flight no. 2. Senior Denton Beck and sophomore Jacob Mayer placed second in doubles flight no. 3.
The Govs tennis team will next see action at the ESD Invitational in Harrisburg on Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. CT.
