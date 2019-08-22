Grace Todd, 91
Grace Todd, 91, of Pierre, formerly of Onida, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 6:00pm-6:30pm with a prayer service at 6:30pm at the Avera-Maryhouse Chapel in Pierre. Funeral service will be at the Emmanuel Church in Onida on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:30am, followed by lunch with interment in the Onida Cemetery, Onida, South Dakota.
Grace Angeline Todd was born on July 31, 1928 in Flandreau, South Dakota, to Harry and Henrietta (Schoof) Ruckle. She joined a family of three brothers. Robert, Calvin and Maurice, all deceased. Her first 14 years were spent in Flandreau,SD. In 1942, her family moved to Onida to the Ruckle homestead three miles north of Onida, South Dakota.
Grace attended high school in Onida, graduating salutatorian in 1946. She then attended one year of college at Grace Bible Institute in Omaha NE.
She met Prince Charming, aka Anton (Tony), during her high school years. On September 26, 1948, they were united in marriage. They started out on the Todd farm northwest of Agar and in 1956 moved to the Ruckle homestead near Onida.
Their family consisted of 7 children. Anne (Larry) Weber, Gillette; Chuck (Nancy)Todd, Onida; Kathy Royce, Rapid City; Dan (Connie) Todd, Pierre; Jeff (Brenda)Todd, Onida; Jane (Kenneth) Daum, Murdo; Tami (Jerry) Schafer, Rapid City.
Grandchildren are Nick (Staci) Weber; Charles (Katelyn)Todd, Michael Todd, Timothy Todd; Jackson Royce; Amanda (Josh) Schmeichel, Owen Todd; Derek (Stephanie) Todd, Jesse Todd, Brittney Todd; Andy (Maggie) Daum, Josh Daum; Angie Schafer, Jenelle Schafer.
Great-grandchildren are Raya, Maverick and Malachi Schmeichel, Logan and Anton Todd, and Elizabeth Daum.
In between raising a family, Grace taught many children and adults in Sunday School classes and Bible Studies. She was involved in the Gideon International until her death.
Grace lived on the farm until February 2011 when she moved into Parkwood, senior residence in Pierre, SD. She enjoyed being active in many activities including 1st Grade Reading Buddies program in local elementary schools, Bible studies, sing-alongs and various other activities at Parkwood.
Tony passed away on November 28, 2001. Grace is also predeceased by daughter-in-law, Ronda Todd. On August 18, 2019, Grace peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
