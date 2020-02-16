Dakota State University in Madison held its fall commencement ceremony Dec. 14, 2019. Of the 188 graduates, 16 earned associate degrees, 115 earned baccalaureate degrees, 51 earned master’s degrees and three earned doctoral degrees. Graduates include:

Kimberly Grambihler, Pierre, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude (3.7-3.9 Grade Point Average).

Zayn Snyder, Pierre, Bachelor of Science in Cyber Operations, Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.7 GPA).

