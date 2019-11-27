U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao has announced that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will award $423 million in transit infrastructure grants nationwide to improve the safety and reliability of America’s bus systems and enhance mobility for transit riders. One project in South Dakota will receive $68,400 from FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.
“Public bus systems throughout the country provide millions of Americans access to jobs, healthcare, grocery stores, and other vital services,” said Chao.
The funding supports efforts to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation on behalf of Community Transit will receive $68,402 to create a call and dispatch center that centralizes the communications activities of five transit agencies under one umbrella in Watertown. The remodeled facility and enhanced technology will increase communication, safety and reliability for Community Transit and partner agencies in eastern South Dakota.
“The consolidation efforts of four different transit agencies has led the South Dakota Department of Transportation transit office to a competitive grant award, public transportation savings, efficiencies and expanding service,” said Jack Dokken, program manager Office of Air Rail and Transit with the SD DOT. “The four agencies include Groton Transit (serves the city of Groton) Watertown Transit (serves a three-county area around Watertown) Community Transit (serves eight counties in northeastern South Dakota) and Spink County Transit (serves Spink County).”
“The grant award led to funding to create a call and dispatch center that centralizes the communication activities of the four transit agencies under one umbrella in Watertown,” said Dokken. “The remodeled facility and enhanced technology will increase communication through dispatch technologies, improve safety and reliability for passengers of the new partner agency in north eastern South Dakota while also expanding service into Faulk County. This is a big win for South Dakota public transportation.”
Demand for FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program far exceeded available funds, as FTA received applications for 318 eligible projects totaling approximately $1.9 billion in funding requests, from a total of 270 applicants in 43 states and territories. Project proposals were evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity.
