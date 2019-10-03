The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners awarded over $632,000 of grant funding in South Dakota to benefit elk-related research, habitat stewardship work and hunting heritage projects. RMEF directly granted $118,599 and leveraged an additional $513,472 in partner funding.
"There are portions of South Dakota where noxious weeds take a toll on natural vegetation, while obtaining water in other locations is a real challenge for elk and other wildlife. This grant funding will greatly help out on both fronts," said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. "Additionally, the grants expand public access onto private lands and support a dozen conservation, outdoor and youth educational programs."
Twenty-one projects benefit nearly 8,000 acres of wildlife habitat in Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Buffalo, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Custer, Fall River, Hand, Jerauld, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Sanborn, Tripp and Yankton Counties. There is also one project of statewide benefit.
South Dakota is home to 18 RMEF chapters and nearly 4,500 members.
"This funding goes on the ground in South Dakota for only one reason, and that’s because of our dedicated volunteers who held banquets and other events to generate it," said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO. "We appreciate their time and talents in helping to further our mission."
Since 1990, RMEF and its partners completed 343 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in South Dakota that protected or enhanced 102,957 acres with a combined value of $37.4 million and opened or improved public access to 11,472 acres.
South Dakota project partners include South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Black Hills and Nebraska National Forests, Rocky Mountain Research Station and various other conservation, sportsmen and civic organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.