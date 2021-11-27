The Fort Pierre National Grassland crew of five firefighters and two trucks may be small and seasonal, but it has been staying more than busy, to the point of needing to call in distant firefighters. Not only has the last few years been loaded with fires the crew responds to, but the crew itself has been shorthanded.
“This last year is one of the worst fire seasons we’ve had in a long time, and locally we couldn’t fill our seasonal positions,” zone fire management officer Ryan Cumbow said.
In October, Cumbow moved from his old position as engine captain, which he held since 2004, to zone fire management officer for the Fort Pierre and Buffalo Gap National Grasslands. His former engine captain position remains open.
Locally, the crew and trucks based out of the Fort Pierre duty station help fight wildland fires wherever needed. They help cover the far larger Buffalo Gap area in southwestern South Dakota, with duty stations in Wall and Hot Springs. They also help cover grasslands in northwestern and central Nebraska.
Major fires
Locally, most of what they help with is overshadowed in the news by larger fires. Even so, the fire season has been demanding, Cumbow said.
“The last couple of years, there have been a lot of fires,” he said. “This last year, you see on the news all the fires going on out west. We have the same on the prairie — large fires, multiple fires, longer fires. In 2021, big fires were basically everywhere — huge fires in Minnesota, Arizona. South Dakota isn’t in the limelight.”
Cumbow found there are always banner years for wildland fires since he began in 1998 when he described the time as “pretty wet.”
“In 2000, it was all over the place — like the 80,000-acre Jasper Fire in the Black Hills — 2002 was another really bad year,” Cumbow said about major fire calls. “And the drought continued for years. The next banner year was 2006, and that was bigger than 2000. In 2007, we had the Alabaugh Canyon fire near Hot Springs — the big fire for that year, and the 2011 Coal Canyon fire in the Black Hills.”
The 2007 Alabaugh Canyon fire burned more than 10,320 acres, and the 2011 Coal Canyon Fire burned more than 5,210 acres. Coal Canyon killed one firefighter and injured four others.
In 2012, the White Draw Fire burned nearly 14-square miles, and a military C-130 MAFFS air-tanker crashed.
Cumbow highlighted more recent fires like the one in March near Okaton that burned 9,400 acres his crew worked and the Schroeder fire that burned more than 2,200 acres but received more attention in the news.
“But the fire we helped out with near Murdo and Okaton was just a blip,” he said. “That was the same day as the Schroeder Fire around Rapid City.”
The grasslands fire crew also assists other agencies with most fires in the area. Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tye Odden said there are 50-60 grassland fires per year.
“The Fort Pierre National Grassland fire crew are there about every fire we go on,” he said. “I’d say they help with 95 percent of our fires — anything of any magnitude.”
Odden added that fire activity is also increasing.
“The fields are drying out more and faster,” he said. “In July or so, it jumped up to Level Five — pretty big to be that early in the year. Quite a bit more fuel on the ground, more extreme than earlier years.”
Cumbow said at least a couple of fires they assisted Fort Pierre with this season were about 700-1,000 acres each.
But not all fires receive official listings as wildland fires.
“We have a lot of wildland fires that start as a structure fire or a vehicle fire,” Cumbow said. “That happens a lot.”
Firefighting
When not at fires, the grassland crew is training.
Cumbow said that a lot of people like the excitement of facing that kind of danger. They like to travel, which they do a lot of, and want to help other people.
Odden, who is a volunteer firefighter, echoed that sentiment.
“In my eyes, it’s not any different than working with our trainees and our other guys,” he said. “They are part of our brotherhood of firefighters. We know how they fight fire — they know how we fight fire. I enjoy fighting fires with those guys. We’re good friends and fight fire pretty well with each other.”
But firefighting is dangerous work, and safety is at the forefront for those who take on the responsibility.
Odden said firefighter safety is their first and foremost priority.
“We look out for each other and watch each other’s backs,” he said. “The second priority is property. The most rewarding thing is being called out to a wildland fire and getting it knocked down — getting a good quick knockdown and going home with everybody safe. In a nutshell, the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department and the Fort Pierre National Grasslands firefighters are like right and left hands, working well together without really thinking about it.”
Cumbow is also on the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department.
“It’s not that I can’t get enough fire, but It’s good to have knowledge on stuff. Ian likes us to roll that way — always trying to help each other out,” Cumbow said about Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul.
Shorthanded
The Fort Pierre National Grasslands’ current standard is a fire crew of five, not counting Cumbow, consisting of an engine captain, three full-time firefighters and one seasonal firefighter. Each one trains to qualify for their red card — the top incident qualification. If there is only one person available to respond to a call, that person goes and joins the on-site fire chief for whatever that firefighter is qualified to do.
Lately, keeping a full crew has been difficult.
“It’s all about funding,” Cumbow said. “We just can’t keep them working year-round.”
Cumbow’s new position and his old engine captain position are the only two year-round jobs. All the other firefighter positions cover different hour amounts per year but are still considered full-time.
The Seasonal firefighter is usually from the end of April through the beginning of October.
“It’s usually a good schedule — typically, we have snow on the ground by now,” Cumbow said.
But the scheduled hours don’t always work out to meet firefighting needs.
Cumbow and District Ranger Dan Svingen have had to request additional “severity” resources in the past.
Volunteers from the Miller Fire Department and firefighters from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have filled in the severity spots before, here and in other areas. This season based out of Fort Pierre, they worked from about the third week of July to the end of September.
“And we kept them busy,” Cumbow said.
Svingen said there is a need for more firefighting resources. Svingen also served as a firefighter in the past.
“It’s been years since I’ve sucked smoke,” Svingen said.
But how many resources the fire station would need depends on the severity of the season.
“It depends on the season — in the summers of 2020 and 2021, we could not fill the positions, and it takes so long to raise a firefighter,” Svingen said. “It seemed like the bell rang once, twice or three times a day. We were on Prepared Level Five, which means everybody and their brother needs to respond to the bell because our resources are spread so thin. Next year depends on what happens this winter. I’m obsessively checking the winter forecasts. We have a more normal chance of getting some moisture later in the winter season.”
But the potential is still there for a big fire now, with limited Grassland firefighters to respond, he added. Svingen said the area had little moisture, windy days, multiple red-flag warnings and low staffing.
While the grasslands need more firefighters, it’s not a job for just anyone, and the requirements and training take that into account.
“One of the daily routines is you have to work out and stay in shape,” Cumbow said. “Here, we are at over 1,400-feet sea level, and boy, you can feel it. It can be tough.”
