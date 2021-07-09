The inaugural Grassland Gravel bike ride will take place in the Fort Pierre National Grassland area on July 24, according to Oahe Wheelmen president Mike Mueller.
The ride has been in the works for a couple of years, according to Mueller.
“Gravel riding has become popular for adventurous riders,” Mueller said. “It offers even more places to ride, often with less traffic, and it is more challenging to ride on the gravel surface.”
The Fort Pierre National Grassland offers a variety of potential routes, and is something unique to the area and as a bike ride event location. In addition to the county gravel roads, there are also the Forest Service Roads that cross the prairie.
The Oahe Wheelmen started discussions with the US Forest Service about using the federal lands and roads for a gravel adventure ride last year. The Forest Service has been supportive to help a new audience enjoy the Grassland.
The Grassland Gravel ride offers three routes of varying length and difficulty that start and end at the Richland Dam Recreation Area about 17 miles north of Pierre. The rides are scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. CT.
Mueller described the routes to the Capital Journal on Thursday morning.
“The 19-mile route is a rectangular route on gravel roads, and is a good introduction to riding gravel on the Grassland,” Mueller said. “The 34 and 53-mile routes stretch out and include sections of Forest Service Roads that are mostly dirt tracks. These routes can be rugged in sports. For all the routes, there are more and larger hills than you would expect.”
Registration has been modest so far, but has attracted riders from South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Texas.
The Grassland Gravel ride is one of four ride events being hosted in town this summer by the Oahe Wheelmen Bicycle Club. Earlier events were the LaFramboise Island Bike Race in May, and the Tour de Oahe in June. The West Shore 40 Mountain Bike Race will be held August 28 at the new trails at the West Shore. More information and registration for the events is available under the events menu at www.oahewheelmen.com.
