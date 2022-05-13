Grouse population in the Fort Pierre National Grassland declined by 15 percent in 2022, largely because of the ongoing drought in South Dakota.
The overall grouse population is 85 percent of 2021, which was a record-high year for grouse population in the grasslands, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release.
Most notably was a decline in prairie chickens, 504 males were observed in spring 2022 compared to the 655 males observed in spring 2021.
However, the number of male sharp-tailed grouse increased from 106 to 140 between 2021 and 2022.
The total grouse population has averaged around 300 since the mid-1980s. Over the last twenty years, both greater prairie chicken and sharp-tailed grouse populations have primarily remained stable or grown.
“I was a little surprised that the sharp-tailed grouse actually went up in numbers after last year. I was not surprised at all that the greater prairie chicken had gone down,” District Ranger Dan Svingen said.
The ongoing drought, which began in June 2020, is one of the largest contributing factors to the population decrease.
“The thing that I think was really damaging to us last year was we had record high and record dry conditions in early June, right when those birds started incubation or, for the earlier semester, to hatch. And boy, that’s just so tough on a chick to thermoregulate and be able to find sufficient moisture,” Svingen said.
Greater prairie chickens and sharp-tailed grouse both nest on the ground and require tall grass to hide their nests.
Because they start laying eggs as early as April, before sufficient grass growth, they’re dependent on dead grass from the previous year as cover.
However, the drought prevented extensive grass growth in 2021 leaving them more exposed to predators in 2022.
“This year the quality and quantity of nesting habitat is lower than what is typical due to continuing drought. Weather patterns over the next eight weeks will have a big impact on grouse populations this autumn as well as on those in spring 2023,” Svingen said.
Stanley County is currently experiencing severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
More than 22 percent of the state is experiencing severe drought. A little more than 76 percent of South Dakota is experiencing some kind of drought
The southwest corner of Stanley County is experiencing extreme drought.
SDSU Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards said colder weather in the coming weeks might be a temporary reprieve but current projections show the drought will persist through summer.
“There’s a potential, can’t for sure say this, but there’s a potential for improving conditions here in the next few weeks or month. But as we get further into the summer. June, July and August, we have pretty high confidence in warmer than average temperatures, all across the region, and also increased chances of it being drier than average,” Edwards said.
Edwards said this drought is unusual because of its prolonged duration.
“We’ve already had two seasons of dry conditions, it looks like we’re going to get into a third. Having three consecutive years of drought really compounds the impacts. It’s different than if you have one year of drought, you can generally recover from that in short order. When you have a long duration drought like this, multiple seasons, multiple years, that can have a higher impact,” she said.
The drought has also affected the population of other wildlife in the Fort Pierre National Grassland both directly and indirectly.
“Our duck production is going to be way down because of the state of the water and those natural wetlands and stock ponds. Our fish population, 80-100 of those ponds support recreational fisheries, and that’s very hard to support, fish need water,” Svingen said.
Some ponds in the grassland are 80 percent below their typical amount of water, but thanks to recent rains some ponds in the east are actually overfilled.
Many natural wetlands are almost completely dry, Svingen said.
“It doesn’t take too many consecutive years of drought and you see a pretty big drop off (in grouse population),” Svingen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.