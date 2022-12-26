Registered nurse Vicki Warne has witnessed the pain of surgery patients. She’s also experienced her own post-surgery agony.
At times, the Pierre woman wished to alleviate the pain of others with marijuana. Now she can.
On Dec. 21, Warne and her daughter and son-in-law, Darby and Matt Boyd, opened Grassroots Cannabis, a cash-only medical marijuana dispensary at 314 W. Highway 14/34 in Fort Pierre. They are selling gummies, caramels, tinctures, vape cartridges, joints and loose marijuana for debilitating pain, chronic wasting disease, cancer and serious migraines.
From finding a place for the grow operation and dispensary to working with finances and complying with regulations, the process has been an unforgettable 20-month experience. It also turned into a six-digit investment.
“It’s been kind of amazing,” Matt, the master grower and general manager, said. “We had a lot of complications come up that stopped us in our tracks and we thought ‘this might not happen now.’ For everything that has come up, a solution has presented itself.”
Warne, 69, has also moved her Grassroots Home, Health and Wealth at 365 S. Pierre St. in Pierre to the Fort Pierre location. That operation offers CBD products.
CBD comes from the cannabis plant. It doesn’t provide THC’s altered-consciousness effects, but may reduce pain, inflammation and anxiety, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Medical marijuana is the same as recreational marijuana. It comes from the dried flowers and leaves of the cannabis plant. It’s traditionally smoked, but it can also be eaten or inhaled through pens, bowls or bongs. People who buy it must get permission from a doctor for a medical marijuana card.
More than a year ago, Warne found a building for the new operation only to learn it was within 150 feet of a daycare, which is prohibited. Warne considered building until Don Gordon, owner of Fine Line Auto, offered a building next door to his Fort Pierre dealership. Morris Inc. formerly owned the building for its engine machine shop.
“We had to knock down some walls and put up some other walls,” she said. “We had to purchase lights and a security system and all the ventilation.”
Pierre’s Chase Hurney Construction was the general contractor and Steve Boe with Dakota Electric did the electrical work.
It took finding an out-of-town attorney to revise the LLC paperwork for Home, Health and Wealth to include Grassroots Cannabis.
“I always go local first,” Warne said. “There was not one person in town that would touch this.”
She experienced the same thing when it came to finding insurance.
“I was unable to connect with a vendor that would cover our crop as well as our product,” Warne said. “So we reached out to an organization out of Sioux Falls. That’s his main business.”
She said the crop could be lost if the water or lighting systems failed.
“We could lose thousands and thousands of dollars in plants,” Warne said.
Matt, 47, also said mildew could destroy the crop.
“It’s confined in a small humid environment,” he said. “There’s no pesticides. Everything is organic.”
Warne noted they can’t say “organic” because that requires a federal designation.
“Our intention is to be ‘clean green,’” she said.
A lot of Warne’s clients from her CBD shop encouraged her to start the dispensary.
“I had a lot of support and got a lot of knowledge from family members,” she said. “If we didn’t try it, someone else would.”
Warne and Darby, the dispensary’s compliance office who also works as a field representative for the National Education Association member benefits, spent about 100 hours coming up with a business plan.
“We worked closely with Fort Pierre for the licenses,” Darby, 43, said. “There was a learning curve, but they’ve been incredibly supportive.”
Warne continues to work as a nurse part time.
Grassroots Cannabis is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and can be reached at 605-280-9982.
