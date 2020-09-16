According to the Ascot Media Group Inc., the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) celebrates a landmark victory with the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).
This legislation ensures full and permanent federal funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), a program established to protect national parks, national forests, state and local parks, trails, and other public lands. The GAOA also includes $9.5 billion for the next five years to address years of maintenance backlogs on federal lands.
In her role as LWCF Coalition Manager, AMC's Amy Lindholm focused exclusively on raising awareness for this legislation.
Enacted in 1965, the fund was authorized to spend $900 million annually, though Congress consistently redirected much of its funding elsewhere, leaving only half or less of the authorized funding for the intended conservation projects. The Great American Outdoors Act has secured full funding for the LWCF in perpetuity.
LWCF dollars are used to protect national parks, areas around rivers and lakes, national forests, and national wildlife refuges from development, and to provide matching grants for state and local parks and recreation projects.
In South Dakota, these places include the Missouri National Recreational River district and the Black Hills National Forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.