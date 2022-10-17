David Grambihler’s rather unexpected death didn’t put an end to a popular Halloween family tradition. His widow, Anissa, and three grown children have spent recent weeks preparing the Grey Goose Halloween Display, a free outdoor holiday extravaganza at the family home where hundreds visit annually.

“He would have wanted us to do it,” the Grambihlers’ youngest daughter, Kimberly, said on Sunday.

