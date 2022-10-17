David Grambihler’s rather unexpected death didn’t put an end to a popular Halloween family tradition. His widow, Anissa, and three grown children have spent recent weeks preparing the Grey Goose Halloween Display, a free outdoor holiday extravaganza at the family home where hundreds visit annually.
“He would have wanted us to do it,” the Grambihlers’ youngest daughter, Kimberly, said on Sunday.
A database administrator for the state Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, David Grambihler died on Aug. 3, six weeks after doctors diagnosed him with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system. He was 54.
David Grambihler loved setting up the display with his wife and children, who called him their chaos coordinator, jokester and electrician.
“I definitely miss the puns — he always had a joke,” daughter Ashley Grambihler, a second-grade teacher at Kennedy Elementary School, said.
“He had a dry sense of humor,” his son, Mike Grambihler, a floor installer who lives in Brookings, added.
It takes about a month to organize and put up the display and a month to take it down. Roughly 2,000 man hours are spent putting up 20,000 lights, carving up to 400 pumpkins, and strategically placing countless skeletons, goblins, rats, snakes and other creepy creatures.
Anissa Grambihler’s passion for holiday decorating and David Grambihler’s passion for gardening, including growing pumpkins, created the family tradition.
“When our kids were little, we always planted a garden and had pumpkins,” Anissa, 54, a compliance manager for the state treasurer, said. “We made jack-o’-lanterns.”
The display started small for just family and friends and turned into a much-anticipated public event over the last 15 years, Anissa said.
“It was something fun to do,” Ashley Grambihler, 26, said.
“With Facebook and social media, it has gotten bigger and bigger,” Anissa added. “Neighbors’ friends would bring their neighbors’ friends. We had hundreds and hundreds. (The roadway) was just full of headlights coming from town.”
“When you see people enjoy what you came up with, it’s heartwarming,” she added.
Visitors drive from up to three hours away to see the display. The Grambihlers had visitors from China and South Africa.
“We had buses come here from Pierre Indian Learning Center and the senior center,” Kimberly Grambihler, a business analyst with the state Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, said.
Putting the display together takes a lot of lists. The wind and dogs running off with props are a few of the challenges the family faces. Must-haves include electrical tape, glue guns, zip ties, twine and wire.
This year’s display will include about 170 pumpkins picked and stored in their pole barn after the first frost. The carving of the 2- to 75-pound pumpkins will start a week before the display opens.
Last year, Anissa carved 100 pumpkins and Ashley carved 40. Wearing gloves and using homemade and store-bought tools, Anissa goes for quantity, while her future son-in-law, Garrett Hubbell, carves intricate creations.
Before putting up a pole building, the family would carve pumpkins around a fire ring in the cold outdoors. After putting up a pole building, they moved the operation indoors.
They found lighting pumpkins with candles extremely challenging because of the wind. They put extra outlets in the pole building and with extension cords, light pumpkins with two to five lights in each.
“You can light 30 pumpkins at once,” Kimberly, 24, said.
Over the years, people have given the family Halloween decorations they no longer use. The family also leaves out a tip jar to help pay for the batteries and electricity.
After Halloween, the family gives the pumpkins to a farmer, who feeds them to his cattle.
Anissa also loves decorating for Christmas.
“I just think it’s always a dark, long drive,” she said. “When you leave (in the morning) in the dark and come home in the dark, it’s something nice and cheery.”
The Grey Goose Pumpkin Display will be open 6-9 p.m. from Oct. 28-31 at 19988 Grey Goose Road.
