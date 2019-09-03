Mike Meyer, Hughes County Highway Superintendent, has announced that the Hughes County Highway Department may begin work as early as Wednesday, Sept. 4 on an asphalt resurfacing project on Grey Goose Road north of Pierre. It is possible that the work will have begun as early as Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Motorists should plan for traffic delays and periodic closures and may want to investigate alternate routes.
The resurfacing project will extend from the intersection of Grey Goose Road and Highway 1804 north for just over five miles to the intersection of Grey Goose Road and 199th Street. The project will involve milling the existing asphalt in place and then placing a new asphalt surface on the road.
Traffic control may vary from lane closures to road closure for some portions of the project, with the possibility of flaggers and pilot cars to help control traffic. Motorists should anticipate and prepare for delays and traffic disruption. Hughes County encourages motorists to look for alternate travel routes or to allow plenty of time for travel.
The contractor on this project is Duininck, Inc. of Prinsburg, Minnesota, who is also working on a project on Highway 1804 during the same general time frame. The current plan is for the contractor to complete the paving work by the middle of October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.