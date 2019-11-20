Work on the Griffin Park sewer mainline repair likely will be complete this week with the hose-and-pumps bypass that has been running since July put out to pasture before winter freezing hits.
After four months, the broken sewer main underneath Pierre's park between the outdoor swimming pool and the Missouri River is about fixed, a waste water treatment plant employee said Wednesday while at the scene.
Since a sinkhole appeared in mid-July in the Park above where the sewer main was leaking, the city has been trying to get it repaired, hindered by high ground water and pressure from the high level of the river because of high releases from Oahe Dam required by the high runoff filling the reservoir called Lake Oahe.
Every attempt to fix the 18-inch clay pipe about 10 feet under ground was a battle against water and each step of progress seemed to reveal a bigger problem, with more pipe sections found leaking.
A decision last month to simply replace about 600 feet of old pipe instead of about 120 feet — that included an unsuccessful pipe lining technique in an attempt to refurbish about 400 feet of old pipe — is now nearly complete.
It’s a key spot: the 18-inch sewer main handles about two-thirds of the city’s sewage, Utilities Director Brad Palmer says.
Since the leak was discovered in mid-July and the ground was opened with backhoes to get at the leaking pipe sections, an above-ground bypass system of hoses and diesel-powered pumps has been moving the sewage around the problem area in Griffin Park.
The local firm of Morris, Inc., was hired to dig out the old pipe and put in new PVC sewer main that will be a long-term fix.
On Wednesday, an tracked excavator, or backhoe, was moving dirt over the site of the buried new pipe. The “de-watering” system used for months to move out the high groundwater saturating the earth and causing the old clay pipe sections to fail, still was lying in place on top of the buried pipeline’s path through Griffin Park.
One manhole off Missouri Avenue needs a concrete job so it can taken the new sewer flow and that job will require about 24 hours to “cure” the concrete, said Hyrum Webb, crew leader at the waste water plant.
Once that is accomplished, the new sewer main can go online and the hose-and-pumps bypass can be rolled up, Webb said.
