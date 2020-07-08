The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling on July 8 in litigation surrounding the 2018 de-listing of the Yellowstone grizzly bear population under the Endangered Species Act, affirming a District Court order that blocked the de-listing of the great bears and kept them listed as a ‘threatened species’ under the Endangered Species Act.
The ruling keeps grizzly bears under federal management, and blocks sport hunting of the bears in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. The suing coalition was opposed by state and federal governments and hunting groups including the National Rifle Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
"The Ninth Circuit's ruling is very important because the Yellowstone grizzly bear population is expanding but not growing,” said Mike Garrity, executive director for Alliance for the Wild Rockies. “The population has not been growing for the last 20 years. Grizzlies are expanding because their food sources are declining, whitebark pine trees and Yellowstone cutthroat trout populations have been decimated. Yellowstone grizzlies have been moving out of their core habitat …."
The plaintiff group of Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Western Watersheds Project, and Native Ecosystems Council was one of five conservation and tribal plaintiff groups who sued to reverse the de-listing of the Yellowstone grizzly bear population.
