Grossenburg Implement expands west

Grossenburg Implement, Inc. has acquired two additional John Deere dealerships - YC Inc. Bentz Equipment in Belle Fourche, and Sundance Equipment in Sundance, WY.
The Grossenburg news release stated, “The acquisition of the two locations is part of a long-term growth strategy to add new markets and carry forward a tradition of service by investing in people, communities, and buildings. Grossenburg Implement’s enhanced ability to serve area farmers and ranchers in Western South Dakota, Eastern Wyoming, and Southeastern Montana furthers their already-strong commitment to the communities we reside in.”
Grossenburg Implement purchased the businesses from the Yemington and Carlsen families.
“It’s humbling. Our Grossenburg Implement family just keeps growing, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand and continue these relationships,” said Barry Grossenburg, president of Grossenburg Implement. “We are always looking forward, and couldn’t be more excited to work with the current employees and the knowledge they have. We also feel Grossenburg Implement’s multi-generational family upbringing will be a good fit.”
Grossenburg Implement was founded in 1937 by Charles and Blanche Grossenburg, when the need for two-cylinder tractors was on the rise due to WWII. The company had previously expanded to include South Dakota implement companies in Winner, Pierre and Philip, and Nebraska companies Bloomfield, Hartington and Wayne.
The Pierre site is at 3701 E. Highway 14. Its hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon. Phone 224-1631.
