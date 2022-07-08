Dusti Deal is considering moving to a new $15 million residential complex in Fort Pierre.
“It will be something brand new where several hundreds of people haven’t lived before,” Deal, who rents an older trailer in the city for $600 a month, said.
HME Development of Brookings this week broke ground on the 65,000-square-foot Yellowstone Senior Living development. The first phase for the Yellowstone Street project will include 19 units for independent living, 31 for assisted living and 13 for memory care, Bobbie Bohlen, general manager and director of marketing for HME, said. The second phase will include 38 apartments for families.
“I think it’s an absolutely fantastic thing for our community,” Deal, executive director for the Pat Duffy Community and Quentin Sutley Senior centers in Fort Pierre, said. “By renting an apartment, I don’t have to do snow removal or take care of a yard.”
The 44-year-old only hopes the rent will be reasonable.
Bohlen said it’s too soon to determine rental fees and the cost of the senior living units.
“We’re just really breaking ground. It’s really hard to tell,” she said on Thursday. “A lot will depend on construction, but they will fall in with averages you see across the state.”
The cost of assisted living in South Dakota averages $3,350 a month, according to Caring.com, a website for caregivers seeking support for the elderly.
The senior units are expected to be completed in 10 to 12 months and the family apartments should be ready by early fall 2023, Bohler said.
The company chose Fort Pierre after determining a need for housing. Bohler said HME has received a lot of inquiries from potential residents.
“The greatest segment of the population growth are baby boomers and 65-plus,” she said.
Three to four months before the completion, HME will begin the process of filling units.
Yellowstone Senior Living is expected to employ 15 to 20 people.
“It will depend on how many residents we have when we initially open,” Bohler said.
Positions will include an administrator, director of nursing, certified nurse assistants, and dietary, maintenance and medical staff.
HME will help pay for the cost of widening and repaving Yellowstone Street and Ninth Avenue, Fort Pierre public works director Rick Hahn said.
“The main benefit is it will provide additional housing for Pierre,” Hahn said. “A senior living facility will (put) people together with common interests.”
Fort Pierre City Council approved a tax increment financing to develop the project in anticipation of helping with housing shortages. The tax incentive is a program in which additional property taxes, incurred by improvements to an existing structure or plot of land, are used to pay for the development.
The money for the project comes from the increased valuation of the property.
The property currently makes the city roughly $1,200 a year in taxes. The senior living facility will substantially increase the property owner’s tax bill.
