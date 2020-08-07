Pierre city leaders and staff workers joined the architects and engineers and others who helped craft the proposed new $37.5 million water treatment plant broke ground for it on Friday morning, Aug. 7, in Steamboat Park.
Mayor Steve Harding moved quickly to promote the idea of a water treatment plant as soon as he was elected three years ago. Officials said this plant will mean clean water for the city that has been relying on well water, often heavy in manganese.
After three large public meetings on the idea, a city vote found 73% of voters in favor of building it, although it will mean higher water rates, Harding said Friday.
During the five-year span of rising rates, the average residential drinking water bill for a customer in Pierre will go from about $1.77 a day to about $2.77 a day; or from $53 a month to $83 a month, according to Palmer. Based on the city’s own review of comparable cities across the state, Pierre’s drinking water rates will go from one of the least expensive to one of the most expensive.
Just last week, city officials opened bids for construction work on the project. Dirt will begin moving this month, according to Utilities Director Brad Palmer.
“All of is will have the opportunity to watch this thing go up,” Harding said.
Some of the first work will happen north of the John C. Waldron Bridge where the water intake pump house will be built to draw water from the Missouri River that will be piped underground under Sioux Avenue to the new plant.
The new plant is scheduled to be completed and operating by summer 2022, Palmer said.
It looks nothing like a water treatment plant and that’s what city leaders wanted, said the architect, Catherine Dekkenga of JLG Architects in Sioux Falls, told the Capital Journal. “It was fun to get to work with the City Parks Department on it. It’s not often you see a water treatment plant in a city park.”
