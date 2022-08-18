Groundbreaking
Officials dig into the dirt during an official groundbreaking on Thursday for Yellowstone Senior Living facility in Fort Pierre. The $15 million development on Yellowstone Street will include 38 apartments for families.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

Developers, officials and community leaders came together for an official groundbreaking on Thursday for a $15 million residential complex in Fort Pierre.

HME Development of Brookings is building the 65,000-square-foot Yellowstone Senior Living facility. The first phase for the Yellowstone Street project will include 19 units for independent living, 31 for assisted living and 13 for memory care. The second phase will include 38 apartments for families.

