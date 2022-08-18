Officials dig into the dirt during an official groundbreaking on Thursday for Yellowstone Senior Living facility in Fort Pierre. The $15 million development on Yellowstone Street will include 38 apartments for families.
Developers, officials and community leaders came together for an official groundbreaking on Thursday for a $15 million residential complex in Fort Pierre.
HME Development of Brookings is building the 65,000-square-foot Yellowstone Senior Living facility. The first phase for the Yellowstone Street project will include 19 units for independent living, 31 for assisted living and 13 for memory care. The second phase will include 38 apartments for families.
Dusti Deal is considering moving to a new $15 million residential complex in Fort Pierre.
The senior units are expected to be completed in 10 to 12 months and the family apartments should be ready by early fall 2023.
Three to four months before the completion, HME will begin the process of filling units.
Fort Pierre City Council approved a tax increment financing to develop the project in anticipation of helping with housing shortages. The tax incentive is a program in which additional property taxes, incurred by improvements to an existing structure or plot of land, are used to pay for the development.
