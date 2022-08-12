A group known as Zap Baseball plans to invest $200,000 to bring a new summer collegiate baseball team to Pierre now that the Trappers have folded.
Investor Jackson Bruce, who served as the Pierre Trappers’ general manager from 2018-20, on Friday named a few of the investors, including Trappers Head Coach Jamy Habeger and his father, Bob Habeger, who lives between California and Madison.
Other investors include James Van Dyke from Laramie, Wyoming, who did promotions and game-day operations for the Trappers in 2020, and John Sterling, sales manager for the Dakota Radio Group.
“I’ve got a few silent partners at the moment,” Bruce said, noting they are from Pierre.
For five years, the Trappers played in the summer collegiate Expedition League at Hyde Stadium, which is owned by the City of Pierre. During its July 26 meeting, the City Commission voted unanimously to seek proposals for a collegiate team. The Expedition League’s five-year lease to use the stadium expires at the end of the year.
Proposals were due by 3 p.m. Friday. The city plans to make its decision by September.
As of Friday morning, the city had received one proposal, Pierre communication manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said.
“All proposals received by deadline will be reviewed by a committee,” Bohnenkamp said. “Once the committee has reviewed the submissions, they’ll bring their recommendation to the City Commission for action.”
The committee includes City Administrator Kristi Honeywell, City Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton, American Legion Post 8 representative Rob Coverdale, and Parks and Recreation Board Member Jeff Hanig.
Bruce, a recently hired seventh-grade gym and health teacher at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre, noted the proposal for the city is similar to what the Trappers had in their lease. The city leased Hyde Stadium to the Trappers for $390 per game and $500 a year for utilities.
“I think this will definitely work out,” Bruce said. “We have a great business plan, a diverse group of investors with many different backgrounds in business, marketing and baseball.”
The group wants the ability to sell beer and wine in the stadium.
Bruce said he could not yet disclose the team’s name.
During his three years as general manager, the Trappers had their best season attendance including 20,313 in 2019 and the most season wins of 32 in both 2018 and 2019.
The Pierre Trappers were part of the Expedition League. Steve and Connie Wagner own the team and league.
Jamy Habeger led the Trappers to 8-25 in 2021 and 13-26 for 2022 in the collegiate wood bat league. A Madison native, he came to the Trappers from Sacramento. Habeger played baseball and rugby at Sacramento State in the early 1990s and then played independent baseball for the Tahoe Twins in Reno, Nevada, before heading into education.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.