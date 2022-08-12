Trappers
Fans cheer on the Pierre Trappers during a home game at Hyde Stadium. Now that the Trappers have folded, plans are underway to bring a new summer collegiate team to Pierre.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

A group known as Zap Baseball plans to invest $200,000 to bring a new summer collegiate baseball team to Pierre now that the Trappers have folded.

Investor Jackson Bruce, who served as the Pierre Trappers’ general manager from 2018-20, on Friday named a few of the investors, including Trappers Head Coach Jamy Habeger and his father, Bob Habeger, who lives between California and Madison.

