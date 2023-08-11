Ahlaqui Blindman speaks gracefully and calmly when she discusses the recent months of her life. She also recalls an important phase of her recovery from addiction after she emerged from the South Dakota prison system.
“For me, I knew that I needed to change,” said Blindman, who was released in July 2022 after 10.5 months in prison. She was in the Pierre Minimum Facility, part of the Female Correctional Facilities in Pierre. “With addiction, they always say you need to change your people, your places and your things.”
Blindman, 29, said for her that meant not returning to Aberdeen — even though it’s a place she’s “always called home.”
“Here it was a fresh new start with fresh new people, and I can surround myself with successful people and not want to go back home and interact with the same people that I knew that would end me back up where I was,” she said.
Blindman, who works at the Clubhouse Hotel & Suites in Pierre, is looking to help other women find a place where they can also make the changes they need. She hopes to become the “house mom” for a project envisioned by Victoria Jones to create additional transitional housing for women emerging from the prison facilities in Pierre. She also sees the problems women face finding a place to live when they come out of prison — a difficulty others in the community note as well.
Jones said that a strong transitional housing program offers important support for women emerging from prison.
“They will be there with others who are like them, so it will be a community instead of isolation,” she said. “If they’re in an apartment right away, that’s very isolating.”
Jones and others in the community have formed Hope Village, an organization that’s working on starting a transitional facility. A board of directors is in place, Jones said, and the group plans to rent a space in Pierre. Jones said she hopes that children will also be able to stay at the new facility.
“Our program is going to be a holistic program,” she said. “We want to deal with the alcohol or drug addictions, but we want to deal with the underlying reasons for these. We want to work with the whole person, not just one area of their life.”
She described the quest to find a physical space.
“We are waiting until we have a little bit more funds before we start looking for a house” or another kind of space, she said, adding that the group is also working to obtain a grant. She said a raffle is planned for around noon on Sunday at First Baptist Church with local paintings, a full-sized quilt and other items.
Jones has worked with her husband, the Rev. Russell Jones, in planning and organizing Hope Village. Russell Jones serves as pastor of First Baptist Church in Pierre. Victoria Jones stressed that her facility, as she foresees it, will allow a space for women whose religious beliefs have not solidified within a particular faith or denomination.
"We are not going to require you to go to church," she said."It is highly encouraged. And if they do want to go to church, they don't have to go to my church."
Transitional housing
One transitional facility for women coming out of prison already exists in Pierre. It's called Center House, and it's described on its Facebook page as a "faith-based transitional facility" designed to provide women with important tools they need for their lives. Director Amy Hansen noted the successes of Center House but also cited the need for more transitional facilities in the state — particularly in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.
“Most places have waiting lists,” she said. “Sometimes the ladies will stay anywhere from two to six weeks on a waiting list” to be placed anywhere in the state.
The facility is designed specifically for women seeking a strong Christian approach to recovery from addiction and other issues that have snarled their lives in the past. Space is also limited. With those factors in mind, Hansen supports the creation of more facilities.
“We are all for it,” she said. “We think, the more the merrier because there’s a need.”
She described, too, how women tend to come to Center House.
“We teach Christian Intervention Treatment (in the women’s prison) — basically a Bible study we do on how to become a disciple of Christ,” she said. “Every lesson has an addiction standpoint focusing on why following the Bible also helps you stay sober.”
Hansen and Pastor Jack Benjamin, of Calvary United Pentecostal Church, both teach the course. Benjamin founded Center House and serves as the board president.
The philosophy of Center House, Hansen explained, grows out of the teaching in that class.
“I always let them know, ‘If you don’t like this class, then you probably aren’t going to like our program,’” she said. “This is how we feel about living life and getting through addiction.”
Women who stay at Center House pay $500 a month.
Hansen said between one and three women generally stay at Center House, but she’s had five at a time before. She said Center House, which opened in 2017, has helped about 30 women who have stayed there. She said Center House also serves as a resource for women who aren’t residing there and who need help with establishing themselves in the community.
Hansen said the quest to find a job in the area isn’t as difficult as it might be since people in and around Pierre are accustomed to seeing women from the prison performing work in public while they’re serving their sentence.
Long-term home
Finding a place to live, however, can pose difficult challenges.
“Housing in Pierre is difficult to find, period,” Hansen said.
Benjamin said the difficulty of finding a place to stay can create negative repercussions for the women.
“It puts the squeeze on them,” he said. “It’s already a tight market. So the only place they can rent may be a place where people are drinking and doing drugs.”
Hansen added, “Our big dream has always been to buy some kind of smaller apartment building so that our ladies have a place to rent after they are here, or if we know some in the community who need a chance we would have something. But funding and property are very limited.”
Lori Marsh, regional property manager for Bender Midwest Properties, described the procedure staff members follow for applications. The company runs several apartment locations in the Pierre area.
“When we get an application, we look at credit, and we look at background, we look at rental references, and we look at employment,” she said. “Felonies are reviewed for background. We don’t look at misdemeanors."
Marsh said felonies involving assault or violence toward another person within five years are “definitely a no” when it comes to rental consideration. With regard to addiction, Marsh said staff members will examine applicants’ participation in treatment, particularly as directed by South Dakota drug courts.
“It used to be absolutely no felonies,” she said. “Now it’s case by case. We look at everything … We’re doing what we can to help people.”
Marsh said paying rent in a transitional facility can also bolster applications by creating a solid landlord reference.
Community perception
After leaving prison, Blindman stayed for about eight months in Center House. She found an apartment after that term with the help of Benjamin, and she’s living there now with her oldest son.
Without her pastor’s help, she said, the process would likely have been more difficult.
“There are so many of us that do have a record who aren’t going to pass a background check and who aren’t going to get into a place at all,” she said. “It’s very frustrating, and it’s very hard.”
She said she’d like to see others focus on “accomplishments and growth” — or on “how far a person has come” — more stringently than on past mistakes.
Rev. Sharon Ball served as pastor of New Hope Church — the church which serves women in the South Dakota Women’s Prison — from December 2021 to June 2023. Ball noted a suspicion toward the women when they emerge from prison, noting a “degree of disdain” and a “degree of assuming that they’re trying to get away with everything they can.” Those kinds of assumptions, she said, can thwart women who are trying to make their lives work.
“For the ones who truly want to change and who truly do not return to prison, instead of setting them up for failure, they need to be set up for success,” she said.
Ball described the situation of a woman who came to her frequently for pastoral counseling.
“This was about her fourth Christmas to be in the prison,” Ball said. “She had figured out what offense to commit in what month so that she would get to prison at the beginning of cold weather and stay the whole winter.”
Ball said she’d like to see re-entry addressed on a legislative level.
"I would really like to see the state legislature address re-entry,” she said. “Transitional housing done right prepares a woman for stability.”
Prison procedures
As of the end of June, 564 women were in the state prison system, according to information from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, as relayed in an email by spokesperson Michael Winder. Facilities for women include the South Dakota Women’s Prison, with an operational capacity of 330, and the Pierre Minimum Center, with an operational capacity of 120. Plans are underway for an additional women's prison in Rapid City.
Fifty-six percent of women incarcerated in South Dakota, as of the end of July 2023, were in prison due to drug-related charges, Winder said. During state Fiscal Year 2023 — July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 — there were 678 female releases.
Winder also said that people emerging from prison, including from the women’s facilities, are offered classes designed to help them prepare for their releases. Winder’s response included such tasks as resume and interview preparation, along with crafting a budget. Winder also mentioned information on DOC release procedure described extensively at doc.sd.gov/about/policies/.
“Releasing offenders receive a copy of their reporting instructions and supervision agreement,” Winder’s email said. “They are informed of whether they are releasing to parole or suspended sentence supervision. Offenders also receive assistance in getting copies of their birth certificate, social security card, and driver’s license or state ID card. Assistance with setting up appointments for medical needs, chemical dependency, and/or mental health is also provided.”
Winder also cited “a community treatment opportunity for female offenders” created by the South Dakota DOC and housed at the Saint Francis House in Sioux Falls.
“The program houses up to 12 minimum custody, non-violent offenders,” Winder said in the email. “These individuals must be work-release eligible, within 18 months of release, planning to release in eastern South Dakota, and recommended for certain treatment programs.”
The programs focus on substance abuse and other kinds of behavioral therapy. It also offers “classes in parenting, mental health, financial literacy, and dressing for success.”
Winder said two classes of women have completed the program.
He said, too, that 59 percent of the women in the state prison system are Native American. Winder noted “Native American elements in the Cognitive Behavioral Interventions-Substance Abuse (CBISA) treatment program” offered in the women’s facilities and other DOC facilities. He said each DOC facility has a sweat lodge and holds Pow-Wows.
“The Women’s Prison offers other Native American related cultural activities such as pipes, talking circles, drums, smudging, and prayer ties,” he said.
Stepping stone
Continuum of Care Coordinator Joseph Tielke, with South Dakota Housing Development Authority, noted that the presence of recently incarcerated people in shelters suggests a need for more transitional housing across the state.
“There does need to be more transitional housing for people who have recently been incarcerated,” he said. “That population is very often in shelters.”
Staying with family and friends may sometimes help people recently out of prison, but Tielke acknowledged that there may be risk of recidivism depending on a person’s history with familiar people and places.
Tielke also said that longer-term transitional housing can increase the likelihood that someone will secure more permanent housing.
“In my experience, a lot of landlords would prefer transitional housing that’s longer term,” he said. “Staying in a homeless shelter for 30 days is not always the best indicator of what the next 90 days will be like.”
Hope Village's quest
For Jones, the decision to start the group Hope Village work for transitional housing followed a curving path that began when she felt God say, “I want you to work with the homeless.” She described the way she questioned the informal tenets of her upbringing.
“I grew up in an upper middle class family,” Jones said. “The poor were looked down upon. There was something wrong with them. There was the feeling that if they just worked harder they could pick themselves up by their bootstraps. That’s the way people in my circle felt.”
Jones mentioned a number of programs she’d like to offer or to refer people to as she anticipates a new transitional facility. She noted drug and alcohol rehabilitation which would be offered outside of the home. She also discussed GED classes, budgeting classes and cooking on a budget. She said other programs may also arise depending on the women's needs.
Understanding needed
Part of what might encourage acceptance of women in Pierre emerging from prison is an understanding of the conditions that helped land them there in the first place. Blindman explained that she was in prison for two felonies, as determined by South Dakota law, involving possession and ingestion of a controlled substance.
Both of Blindman’s parents, she said, struggled with addiction.
“My mom was an alcoholic, and my dad was addicted to drugs,” she said. “In our family there was a lot of alcohol and drug usage, so growing up it was very normal to me to be involved in drug activity. I always thought that was normal until my mom passed away from alcoholism at a very young age. She was only 43.”
She said her boyfriend also passed away from a drug overdose.
“I wanted to change that because I have children,” Blindman said. “Now that I have my older son back — with the help of my church family and with the help of having that relationship with God — I can see that was my past life. Having the support of my church family, with the love and the support that they have, has helped me see the other side, the beautiful side of life.”
Blindman has three children, and her oldest son, who’s 15, is living with her in their apartment. She spoke thoughtfully as she described the course of her life so far, projecting an ease and a compassion that belied her recent struggles.
“Change is very scary, and what a lot of us do is go back to what is normal,” she said. “And normal to us hasn’t been healthy.”
People who want to learn more about Hope Village’s efforts to create additional transitional housing can reach Victoria Jones at victoria@hopevillage.net. They can also visit the website hopevillage.net.
