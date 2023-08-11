Women's prison

South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre.

 Capital Journal

Ahlaqui Blindman speaks gracefully and calmly when she discusses the recent months of her life. She also recalls an important phase of her recovery from addiction after she emerged from the South Dakota prison system.

“For me, I knew that I needed to change,” said Blindman, who was released in July 2022 after 10.5 months in prison. She was in the Pierre Minimum Facility, part of the Female Correctional Facilities in Pierre. “With addiction, they always say you need to change your people, your places and your things.”

Ahlaqui Blindman
Buy Now

Ahlaqui Blindman hopes to help women emerging from prison find their footing.
Amy Hansen and Jack Benjamin
Buy Now

Amy Hansen, director of Center House in Pierre, and Pastor Jack Benjamin, of Calvary United Pentecostal Church, have helped dozens of women who have emerged from prison since Center House, a transitional facility for women, opened in 2017. Benjamin founded Center House.
Victoria Jones
Buy Now

Victoria Jones and others in the community have formed Hope Village, an organization that envisions creating additional transitional housing in Pierre for women emerging from prison.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments