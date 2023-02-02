While many single-parent families tend to struggle in one way or another, there are organizations in central South Dakota that are lending a helping hand.
The Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center has been working to build a two-story, 13-unit shelter with offices in the Pierre area. The new shelter will house 11 families as well as a laundry room.
“We have a lot of really exciting things going on. We’ve been working on our new House of Hope for roughly a year now. I think it was about a year ago that we had received our obligation letter from the governor’s office of economic development. And so that’s what really jump started this entire project,” Sarah Reinhart, executive director of Missouri Shores, said.
Between the Community Development Block Grant funding and HOME-ARP, they have just over $3.5 million. That is coupled with the $650,000 they’ve garnered through fundraising. In terms of upcoming fundraising efforts, they’ll have their annual Hollywood Tonight fundraiser on March 4 at Drifters Event Center in Fort Pierre.
“The two grants will hopefully cover the cost of construction, and then the fundraising that we’ve done, the funds that we’ve raised, will go towards furniture, fixtures, equipment, filling any kind of gaps that there might be from the construction,” Reinhart said. "Being a non-profit, we don't have a huge budget to work with. And so any of the proceeds that we get from Hollywood Tonight just helps us get through the year."
Aside from the work being done at Missouri Shores, the South Dakota School Age Care Alliance is also playing a role. Their mission is to promote quality out-of-school-time programs for children and youth through professional development and public advocacy. While at Afterschool Day at the Capitol, the Capital Journal caught up with some of their board members to discuss what is being done.
“Any programs that they have here in the Pierre area then we would be the ones that would provide the training along with the state organizations,” Jodi Miller, president of SodakSACA said.
Miller said that if it’s working with families in crisis for example, then they try to focus on training geared towards those staff members. They also have programming coming up that’s centered around the workforce’s wellbeing.
“They can teach the kids and families on what to do for themselves, because everyone’s got trauma and issues that they’re dealing with,” Miller said.
Billie Jo Bakeberg, SodakSACA board member, was also in the rotunda to tout their efforts.
“We have been filling in that gap for the time that parents are away and kids are out of school,” Bakeberg said. “It's just really important that after school those kids that are in the age before they’re in middle school and free reign, and after they’re out of early education that they have a place to be and that they have people in their lives that are mentoring them and supporting them. I think that Pierre has some great programs that are happening. And I think that people should know that they’re always invited to visit programs across the state that provide this care. Check with your communities and see how you can help, how you can be involved.”
