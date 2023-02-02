While many single-parent families tend to struggle in one way or another, there are organizations in central South Dakota that are lending a helping hand.

The Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center has been working to build a two-story, 13-unit shelter with offices in the Pierre area. The new shelter will house 11 families as well as a laundry room.

