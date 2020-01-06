GROW South Dakota receives $150,000 grant to support down payment assistance

GROW South Dakota recently received a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support its down payment assistance program, which has helped hundreds of South Dakotans purchase homes in recent years.
The $150,000 grant will allow GROW SD to provide zero-interest, deferred second mortgages to 28 low- and moderate-income households across the state to help them purchase homes.
Customers will typically obtain first mortgages from other lenders. Repayment on the second mortgage will not be due until the first mortgage is repaid. This is the standard type of down payment assistance GROW SD has offered in the past several years.
“We are very pleased to receive this generous grant from Wells Fargo to help us continue to support South Dakota families get into homes,” said GROW SD CEO Marcia Erickson. “We’ve been proud partners of Wells Fargo in many ways, and we’re grateful for their confidence in us.”
“Housing affordability is a key priority for Wells Fargo,” said Corey Heaton, region bank president for Wells Fargo in South Dakota. “In South Dakota, from our rural areas to our larger cities, home prices are rising. When GROW SD helps low- and moderate-income families with the down payment, which is often the biggest barrier to home ownership, it gets people into affordable, sustainable homes and helps create a path for financial stability.”
In 2017, GROW SD received a $2.1 million grant from the Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT program that assisted 224 low- and moderate-income households statewide achieve home ownership with $7,500 down payment assistance grants. In all, since launching its down payment assistance program in 2010, GROW SD has made more than 800 loans across the state totaling more than $6.5 million through funding received from federal, state and private sources.
For more information about GROW South Dakota’s housing and business development programs and services, visit their website at www.growsd.org or call (605) 698-7654.
