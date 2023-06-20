Sometimes an outside voice – or an outside listener – can illuminate family issues. The organization Growing Up Together is opening the door to some help from the outside with a Sibling Readiness Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.
It’s one of a cluster of classes offered periodically by Growing Up Together, a nonprofit organization and a participating agency in the United Way. The organization is designed, as its website states, to provide “quality prenatal and parenting education.”
Dawn Tassler, who’s served as executive director of Growing Up Together, for about 15 years, said one of the quests of Saturday’s class will be to help anticipate – and overcome – the potential jealousy of older siblings. She said Amanda Stoeser, Certified Lactation Counselor, will lead the class.
“She goes over some ideas to try to prevent jealousy,” Tassler said. “One of our tips that we have is to have a box of goodies.”
That provides some insurance, she explained, when visitors come by with gifts for the new baby.
“If that happens, you have that goody box and then they have something to present the older ones too,” Tassler said.
A key factor, Tassler stressed, is letting the older siblings feel included in the whole process.
“It’s their baby too,” she said.
In addition to the Sibling Readiness Class, Growing Up Together provides classes in childbirth, breastfeeding, and parenting – along with programs for teens and young parents. The organization also offers a breastfeeding peer counselor program – largely online – through the South Dakota WIC program.
Most classes take place in Pierre, and they’re mostly offered in-person, emerging from the online delivery that prevailed during the COVID 19 emergency. In certain situations, online delivery remains a possibility, Tassler said.
“If we have somebody reach out to us from an outlying area, and if it’s a hardship for someone to travel to Pierre, Zoom will be an option,” she said.
Tassler said the contact with people outside the family can create comfort when it comes to parenting and children.
“I think it’s reassuring when you hear questions asked by another person that maybe you had too,” she said. “You might think, ‘I’m on the right path. It’s O.K. to ask these questions.’”
Regarding the Sibling Readiness Class, she added: “There’s no judgment. It’s a very open, friendly class.”
