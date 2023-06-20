Sometimes an outside voice – or an outside listener – can illuminate family issues. The organization Growing Up Together is opening the door to some help from the outside with a Sibling Readiness Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.

It’s one of a cluster of classes offered periodically by Growing Up Together, a nonprofit organization and a participating agency in the United Way. The organization is designed, as its website states, to provide “quality prenatal and parenting education.”

