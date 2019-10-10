Pierre T.F. Riggs student Addisyn Gruis was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:
Gruis was the only performer from Pierre to be entered into two solo categories (non-original oratory and storytelling) at the first meet of the season at Sioux Falls Roosevelt. She also had the highest placing for an individual on the team, earning fourth of 10 entries in the varsity non-original oratory category. Gruis has shown herself as a clear role model for the rest of the team as her many hours of personal practice clearly paid off. At the same time, she is one of the most humble and supportive members on the team.
