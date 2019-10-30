Happy October, friends. I love this time of year.
Cooler days, crisp nights, harvest moons, high school football playoffs, the shouts of “Rooster!” on our open prairies, and the holidays just around the corner — there is no better place to be in October than South Dakota.
It’s also a busy time of the year for all of us at the South Dakota Department of Tourism, so here are some quick highlights:
Our pheasant hunters are here. Thank you for making our guests from around the country feel so welcome in your community or business. I have already met out-of-state hunters who are bragging about our hospitality and the beauty of our state. We appreciate you rolling out the blaze-orange carpet of friendship. I’m sharing our pheasant hunting infographic once again so we can all be reminded of just how great it is to live in the nation’s pheasant capital.
Some of the team and I just returned from hosting the Family Travel Association’s national summit in Custer State Park. The mission is to inspire family travel and education. We were so honored to showcase the incredible beauty and family-friendly attractions of the Black Hills and the rest of the state. So many of the summit attendees had never been to our state before, and they shared many positive and inspiring comments with us. We heard feedback like, “Your state is so beautiful! We had no idea,” “I can’t believe I never knew about how awesome South Dakota is!” and, finally, my favorite, “I can’t wait to bring my children out to experience your state. They are going to love it!” The family travel agents and writers in attendance became big fans of our Great Faces and Great Places. I believe this summit will pay dividends to us for many years to come.
It’s time to get your nomination forms in for our annual Tourism Awards. The deadline for submitting forms is Nov. 22. See our website for the award descriptions and forms.
There is still time to become a sponsor of the Governor’s Conference on Tourism. We would love to have your help.
Finally, we are gearing up for our annual presence in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Be sure and tune in to NBC on Thanksgiving morning to catch our float and the Rushmore Mascots.
We hope all of you are enjoying the fall. Many of us in the department will be hitting the road pretty hard in the coming weeks to attend events and meetings. We hope to cross paths with you at one of them. Also, if you need assistance with anything, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Happy Halloween.
All our best. Jim Hagen (Secretary of Tourism) and team
