Archery
Arrows are seen embedded in a target at the 2004 Athens Summer Olympic Games in Greece. Some lawmakers are concerned that funding for school archery and hunting programs could be targeted.

 Jamie Squire / Getty Images 2004

WASHINGTON — Republican lawmakers are concerned that the Biden administration is interpreting last year’s bipartisan gun safety law to cut funding for school archery and hunting programs, though programs themselves say they have not been affected.

A provision in the law — a bipartisan effort to curb gun violence that established new criminal offenses, and expanded background check requirements and the scope of existing restrictions, according to the bill summary — bans education funding for “training in the use of a dangerous weapon.” Republicans in Congress have noted concern that could lead to funding cuts for school programs that encourage gun safety.

