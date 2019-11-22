Richard Gunhammer, 18, appeared in state court in Kennebec, South Dakota, on Thursday, Nov. 21 on charges of stealing a shotgun and a vehicle in Kennebec early Tuesday morning, Nov. 19, Lyman County State’s Attorney Steve Smith told the Capital Journal on Thursday.
Gunhammer remains in custody in Chamberlain after being arrested Tuesday.
He and a 17-year-old boy were found hiding in a field near Kennebec after two young men were killed and a third injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Kennebec about 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, according to Smith.
The five young men apparently arrived in Kennebec together and began breaking into vehicles and taking two, Smith said.
It began as reports of vehicles being broken into in Kennebec brought Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger out at about 4:30 a.m.,Tuesday, Smith said.
Sheriff Manger followed a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck driving north out of of Kennebec on state Highway 73 that had been reported stolen, according to reports from Smith and Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol..
Meanwhile, Sheriff Manger had seen Richard Gunhammer and the juvenile boy driving a Jeep they are suspected of stealing in Kennebec and they eventually left the Jeep and ran into a field east of Kennebec, Smith said.
Following the pickup, Manger saw that about 4 miles north of Kennebec, the pickup went into the ditch and rolled, throwing the three young men out.
The driver, who was 18, and a 17-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, Mangan said in a news release.
An 18-year-old man riding in the pickup had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Mangan said. He was taken to the hospital in Chamberlain and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Mangan said he could not release the names of the three in the pickup truck until the weekend because they had invoked Marsy’s Law provisions restricting information that can be made public by law enforcement agencies.
Smith said contrary to rumors spread on social media, Sheriff Manger did nothing to cause the chase or the crash.
The sheriff “did nothing that would have causd any kind of risk or created a risk situation that caused this vehicle to roll over,” Smith said. The sheriff kept “a safe distance (from the pickup) and felt horrified when he saw that vehicle, for reasons not clear, lose control in the middle of the road and roll over.”
Highway 73 is a two-laned paved road and is straight at that site, with no curves, Smith said.
Several hours after the rollover, Richard Gunhammer and the juvenile boy who had been in the Jeep were found in a field east of Kennebec and taken into custody.
Richard Gunhammer appeared Wednesday in court on charges including two felony counts of grand theft — of the Jeep and the shotgun — and aggravated entry into motor vehicles and misdemeanors, Smith said.
No information is being released about the juvenile boy with Gunhammer in the Jeep, Smith said.
Because Gunhammer and the juvenile boy had left the stolen Jeep near the middle school in Kennebec and there was a report they stole a shotgun from a vehicle in town and they were still not in custody after sunrise, local officials decided to call off school for the day.
“For the prudence of student safety and to assure everyone’s safety until whoever was involved was in custody, the principal and the school board made the decision to not open school that day,” Smith said. “It showed good decision-making.”
(Capital Journal Reporter Del Bartels contributed to this article.)
