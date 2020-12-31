Night goggles, an up-armored Humvee, weapons and other military tools were hands-on draws for local high school students to National Guard GX Night, Dec. 30.
The National Guard Armory had 20 students registered to attend its low-key pitch of joining the National Guard. Students, ages 16-19, and some parents joined volunteer National Guard personnel in first eating plenty of pizza. They then listened to an unexpectedly short recruitment introduction. Then small groups rotated from station to station to learn hands-on about various military equipment. Discussion, now often initiated by student questions, continued at each station.
Points of the recruitment speech included that, if you joined the National Guard, you could not only earn a sign-up initiative of up to $20,000 depending on your specialty, but earn money for 39-days-per-year of on-the-job training. Camaraderie, experience, a no-debt college education, and eventually “a really nice pension” were also stated. Leading into the stations, “and you can get to learn how to use some pretty cool toys.”
Volunteering to be on hand was National Guardsman Private 1st Class Denton Beck, a current senior at T.F. Riggs High School. He did his Basic Training last summer. He will be attached to the 155th Wagner Engineering Company. “I’m here just helping out because I know a lot of these kids. It’s kind of cool to see my friends get into the National Guard,” Beck said.
The equipment shown and handled by the students included NVGs (night vision goggles). Stepping outside, each student seemed amazed at what could be seen in detail in the darkness of night. M51 Pro-masks (protection gas masks) and their carrying cases were also demonstrated.
The up-armored Humvee on display has doors that feel and weigh more like bank vault doors. The vehicle is designed specifically to protect soldiers from IED (improvised explosive devices) attack. “It’s good they brought these into service.”
The weapons station was no disappointment. The three items shown were the M250 Cal, M249 SAW (squad automatic weapon) and the Mark 19 fully automatic grenade launcher. Students could hold the first two and the (safe) ammo of the third.
Before leaving, each attendee received a camouflage bag of items, such as a cap, water bottle, insulated travel mug, pen light, computer adapter, and other gifts.
