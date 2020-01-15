Habitat and access drive the outdoor economy

Each year hunters and anglers wait with anticipation for hunting seasons to open and the ice to clear the lakes for fishing. People from across the country dream of timing the waterfowl migration just right or hooking into a trophy walleye in one of the state’s many lakes.
The small towns also wait with anticipation for the hunters and anglers to show up and spend their money at the grocery stores, gas stations, bars and coffee shops. Much of our tourism is based on our outdoor fame as a hunting and fishing destination.
Outdoor recreation is also a mainstay of our state’s rural economy. One only needs to drive through small town Dakota and see the signs welcoming outdoor enthusiasts to know how much these activities are valued. We often hear our elected officials extol the virtues of hunting and fishing as one of the primary factors keeping our small towns from dying, but outdoor recreation also plays a significant role in quality of life for many, and is why many people, myself included, choose to live here.
The Game and Fish Department reports that hunting and fishing in the state contributes a huge annual input to our state’s economy. When those dollars are added to the many other related outdoor pursuits, that’s a lot of money spent on main streets in towns and cities across the state.
Unfortunately, outdoor opportunities in the state are diminishing for the regular hunter or angler. The critical factor that ensures sustainable populations and successful hunting seasons from year to year is adequate habitat for each species and public access for hunters and anglers. Insufficient habitat conditions mean reduced populations resulting in limited or poor hunting opportunities. The habitat for many of our favorite game species has been declining for several years. Ask any pheasant hunter and they will tell you that we have significantly fewer acres in the Conservation Reserve Program. Changes in cropping patterns have also reduced traditional, available habitats. Urban sprawl encroaches on areas formerly available as habitat. To make matters worse, there are fewer federal and state dollars available for use in maintaining and establishing habitat. Lost habitat and lack of access from industrialization, land use intensification, urbanization, and minimal support of programs that maintain and expand the economic values doesn’t just hurt the hunter’s bag limit, it results in diminished rural revenue.
Successful hunting and fishing trips depend on habitat and access. If the game is not there, there is no fish in the lake, or if the access is restricted, people won’t go. Hunters and anglers, and the leaders of our communities must step up to ensure that habitat and access are available. Otherwise hunters and anglers are going to stay home — or worse, trade in their hunting and fishing gear for golf clubs.
That’s why it’s critical to show support for the Game and Fish Department’s PLOTS (Private Lands Open to Sportsmen), optimum management of our public lands, and strong conservation provisions in the Farm Bill. These programs are critical to the Dakotaa. Our states’ leadership also needs to strongly advocate for programs that keep existing habitat on the land, and that promote establishment of new habitat in support of our hunting traditions. Quality habitat and public access drives our outdoor economy. Supporting those conservation programs that provide habitat and access for our citizens, support our local businesses, our farmers, and our ranchers makes good economic sense for North Dakota.
John Bradley is the executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation and a Dakota Edge Outdoors contributing writer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.