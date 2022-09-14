Kristy Rae Big Eagle’s story is long, tragic and heartbreaking.
A sexual assault while in the military left her pregnant. She gave up two of her nine children for adoption and another died. She’s struggled with addiction for 20 years. Her criminal history spans 25 years, beginning with a drunken driving arrest at age 18.
Appearing in Sixth Judicial Circuit Court in Hughes County on Tuesday, Big Eagle shared her story with Judge M. Bridget Mayer. Although sympathetic, Mayer sent Big Eagle to prison for three years for her most recent offense — felony possession of methamphetamine on May 23 in Hughes County.
“I’m sympathetic for the incident (sexual assault),” Mayer told Big Eagle. “That may have been the catalyst to all this. I’m sorry for the loss of your children and also honor you for giving up your children.”
“You made those heart gutting decisions,” the judge continued. “You have a lot of good things going for you despite all this.”
In the eyes of the court, Big Eagle is a habitual offender. In March 2014, she was convicted of felony possession drugs and her fourth drunken driving arrest, also a felony. Four years later, the 43-year-old was convicted of ingesting a controlled substance, another felony.
Her attorney Jason Glodt said his client has sat in jail since her most recent arrest 113 days ago.
“I’ve seen a transformation from being in a very dark place to a completely different person,” Glodt said. “She’s struggled with addiction for 20 years and is ready to change her life. She wants treatment.”
Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie recommended to the judge that Big Eagle get the maximum 15-year prison sentence, with a majority of the time suspended.
“I do think a penitentiary sentence is your only option, given how short she was on parole (before her most recent arrest),” LaMie said. “It’s worth noting that every time she had prior felonies, each accompanied a probation violation.”
Big Eagle told the judge she joined the military to escape. After the assault and giving birth to a son, the infant passed three months later.
“I wish that I got counseling earlier,” she said. “Every treatment program I attended taught me something. I learned to deal with my emotions and to feel OK with expressing them. When I started to realize it was okay to be sad, I felt like a little kid learning something all over again.”
Big Eagle told the judge her children were placed in foster care multiple times. After being sober for nearly three years, she got them back in 2018.
“They are angry and my kids were disrespectful,” she said.
The 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, the death of her father and an abusive relationship made addiction a learned behavior.
“When I got arrested this time, sitting in jail, I wanted to kill myself,” Big Eagle told the judge. “I had a couple kids try to commit suicide and a daughter on drugs. I’m looking at being a habitual offender, but I’m alive. Jail saved my life.”
Mayer sentenced Big Eagle to 10 years in the state prison, but suspended seven of those years.
“I do believe you used your time constructively in jail,” the judge said. “You know your plan. It’s set up for you. You need to stick to it.”
Big Eagle thanked the judge for listening.
“Whatever happens, I want to eventually become a support person for people who don’t have it,” she added. “It’s sad. It’s so ugly out there.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
