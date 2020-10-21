Citing stress of running the office and handling a heavy caseload, Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond resigned this week, effective Oct. 31, less than three years since being appointed.
“I just needed something that was going to be less stressful,” Hammond told the Capital Journal after she announced her resignation Monday, Oct. 19, to the county commission.
“This has been taking a toll on my health. I’ve got ulcers,” she said.
Hammond was appointed in February 2018 and was elected later that year. She is leaving to take a job as a deputy state’s attorney in the much larger state’s attorney’s office in Pennington County in Rapid City.
“I will have a similar case load, but not all the administrative duties as a state’s attorney,” Hammond said.
Hammond said the COVID-19 pandemic meant trials postponed since March and only recently did she have two trials finally to complete a couple cases.
It meant the caseload actually went down this year slightly, a change from years of increasing criminal cases, Hammond told the Capital Journal. She said there have been about 650 criminal cases filed so far in 2020, compared with about 700 to 1,000 per year during the past five years or so.
“But our violent crimes have certainly increased,” Hammond said in an email response to questions. “We have about three pending homicides, dozens of aggravated assaults and a handful of child abuse cases. Still plenty of meth cases, though. Those were probably down a bit due to the fact that we weren’t testing (defendants) on bond for months (because of the pandemic.) And we are back to no testing again. However, violent crimes are usually harder to prosecute, so while our overall numbers are down, we remain busier than ever handling the labor-intensive cases.”
Hammond said Mark Vargo, the state’s attorney in Rapid City, is a friend and has been offering her a job there for some time — now was the time.
“It just got to the point where I have to deal with health issues right now,” Hammond said.
She will be one of two dozen deputy state’s attorneys in Vargo’s office. In her office in Pierre, she has one deputy, Jessica LaMie; who Hammond recommended to the county commission as the right person to succeed her.
Hammond combines an open, friendly personality with smarts and at times a cutting sarcasm. In the courtroom, she has referred more than once to her own difficult circumstances growing up in making connections with defendants.
But she can go no-nonsense quickly and and bring it home hard to someone she’s prosecuting, if she believes it is warranted.
In the summer of 2019, her case against a Pierre man charged with raping his girlfriend’s daughter for four years beginning in pre-school age filled the courtroom for days with lurid testimony.
Hammond talked about the close relationship she built with the girl before trial which helped her lead the girl through difficult questions.
After a jury found the man guilty, Hammond spoke with passion during his sentencing, pointing out that despite his claims to being a good person, he never kept a job for long and had been arrested about 20 times since he was 18, including a stretch in prison. And he refused to take responsibility for his crimes, Hammond said with some ire.
“It’s as though (he) is writing a fiction book in his head, where he’s the main protagonist and the rest of us are evil henchmen preventing him from success. Except this work of fiction was a little girl’s living hell for four years.”
Yet Hammond also said the man “mentions that he was abused growing up. Coming from a household of addiction and abuse myself, my sympathy for (him) in this area is sincere.”
But the man became an abuser himself in the worst way, picking the girl up at school, taking her home and raping her, Hammond said.
“He did things to her that suck the breath out of the adults who have had to hear her recount that reality for these four years.”
Retired state Circuit Judge Mark Barnett sentenced the man to 100 years in prison.
Hammond worked as the deputy to Wendy Kloeppner in Pierre until Kloeppner left to take an appointment as state’s attorney in Lake County in Madison. She earlier worked for the Legislative Research Council in Pierre, which is where LaMie also had worked. Both of them are from Mitchell.
In executive session Monday night, the county commission discussed it and came back in open meeting and voted to appoint Jessica LaMie, following Hammond’s recommendation that her deputy is the right one to succeed her.
“We thought she was the appropriate once to put in there, since she is there and it will be an easier transition,” Commission Chairman Randy Vance told the Capital Journal. LaMie will serve as appointed state’s attorney until the 2022 election, at which time she would need to run for a four-year term in the office, Vance said.
LaMie becomes state’s attorney Nov. 1.
She’s been Hammond’s deputy for 2.5 years. LaMie has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and earned her law degree at Hamline University law school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Like Hammond, LaMie worked for the state Legislative Research Council.
“She has been steadily taking on greater roles in our State’s Attorney’s office and this is just the next step in that progression,” Vance said in a news release Wednesday. “We expect she will do a great job as our new State’s Attorney.”
