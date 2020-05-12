The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners. The designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists.
Sarah Louise Hancock, Pierre, is a graduate of T.F. Riggs High School. She will use her scholarship toward her probable career field of Art History.
Winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.
From the semifinalist group, some 15,000 students met the very high academic standards
and other requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
